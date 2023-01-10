HomeEntertainment News

Gospel Artist Kevin Lemons Passes

Gospel artist Kevin Lemons has passed away on Saturday at the age of 44.  Lemons passing was confirmed with a statement by the family on Instagram.

According to his website, Lemons is from Atlanta where he began his ministry in 1996.  He along with friends put together what is known as Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling. The choir now has over 70 members, performing with Gospel greats, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Bebe Winans, Donald Lawrence, Metro Boomin, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin and many more.

We will continue to keep Lemons wife, family and ministry choir in our prayers.

