Early Voting Has Started! Find Your Polling Place!

Early voting has officially started for NC’s midterm elections. With crucial races on the line, it is important to get out and vote as soon as possible, so we want to help you out!
There are only selected sites open for early voting, so be prepared for long lines. Wake County officials tell ABC11 that lines are the shortest during the first few days of early voting, which started yesterday (Oct. 20). The busiest times for early voting are weekdays during lunchtime, 10-11 am on Saturdays, and the last three days of early voting. With that in mind, here are your local spots for early voting!
Durham
Hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Oct. 22, 29, and Nov. 5), and Sundays from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Oct. 23 and Oct 30).
- North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road
- East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane
- NCCU – Turner Law Building, 640 Nelson St.
- Durham County Main Library, 300 N Roxboro St.
- South Regional Library, 4505 S Alston Ave.
- Duke University – Karsh Alumni Center, 2080 Duke University Road
- The River Church, 4900 Prospectus Drive
- Eno River Unitarian, 4907 Garrett Road
Wake County
Hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- John M. Brown Community Center, 53 Hunter St., Apex
- Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury Odell Place, Cary
- Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary
- Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve, 4621 Shady Greens Drive, Fuquay-Varina
- Avery Street Recreation Center, 125 Avery St., Garner
- W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs
- Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road, Raleigh
- John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh
- Lake Lynn Community Center, 7921 Ray Road., Raleigh
- NCSU Talley Student Union, 2411 Dunn Ave., Raleigh
- Optimist Park Community Center, 5900 Whittier Drive., Raleigh
- Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road., Raleigh
- Wake County Board of Elections Office, 1200 N. New Hope Road., Raleigh
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Wendell Community Center, 601 W. 3rd St., Wendell
Cumberland County
Hours: 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20-21; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Oct. 22; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. From Oct. 22-28, hours are 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. From Oct. 31 through Nov. 5, hours are 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday
- Cliffdale Recreation Center, 6404 Clifford Road, Fayetteville
- College Lakes Recreation Center, 4945 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville
- East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville
- Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St., Fayetteville
- Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville
- Stoney Point Recreation Center, 7411 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville
- J.D. Pone Recreation Center, 2964 School Road, Hope Mills
- Spring Lake Recreation Center, 245 Ruth St., Spring Lake
You can also click HERE to find one-stop voting near you. Election Day votes must be made at your registered polling place.