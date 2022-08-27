The NFL Players Choir Needs Our Help!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Now, you may remember some of these guys on the football field… but did you know that they can hit a note just as well as they can hit the gridiron?!

Melissa Wade got a chance to chat with Bryant McKinnie, a former NFL pro and Super Bowl 47 champion (with the Baltimore Ravens). He is among the group of former pros that make up the Players Choir. Recently, they made a huge splash on the hit show, America’s Got Talent, making it all the way to the semi-finals! Now, they need your vote to help them earn a second chance in the Wild Card round!

Check out the interview above, and cast your vote at agt.vote.nbc.com!