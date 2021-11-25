A Comprehensive Guide To Buying Black During The Holidays

Black-owned businesses are a very important aspect of black culture. They give us jobs, foster products that are geared towards us, and promote entrepreneurship in our communities. But without our support, many black businesses wouldn’t be able to survive. In this day in age, it might seem difficult to find local black businesses, but if you have the right tools that daunting task can become much easier.
Tech companies are becoming more aware of the power of the black dollar and are committing resources to help black people find black businesses.
Both Google and Yelp have created tools within their systems that identify local black businesses for people who might search from them. Some apps allow you to locate black businesses wherever you are in the country. Black-owned radio stations and black influencers have all dedicated their time and resources to help you find local black businesses. Below we break down everything you need to know that will help you find the black businesses with the black products you are looking for. Following these simple guidelines and adding these tools to your shopping plans will guarantee you buy black and also keep the money in your community.
Google Black-Owned Business Badge
Google has created a Black-Owned Business Badge that allows businesses to identify as black-owned businesses. It’s a way for businesses to show up on Google Maps and Search and interact with current and potential customers online and it’s free. The new feature is a part of the company pledge to support the Black community with “initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions.”
When you want to find a black company that is certified by Google, open google maps and in the search bar type “black-owned businesses.” Once google populates businesses for you, look for the black-owned business badge with an orange circle and a black heart. This means they claimed their black-owned business status on google There is also a women-led badge for folks who want to be even more specific about their support for black businesses.
Yelp Black-Owned Business Tool
Like, Google, Yelp has also created a badge that allows business owners to self-identify as a black-owned businesses. If businesses have opted in you as the consumer will be able to see the business is Black-owned in the “Amenities” section on the websites or “More Info” section in the iOS and Android app. Consumers can also search the phrase “black-owned businesses” and a gem will appear in the search results of your business page identifying it as a black-owned business. Yelp also allows companies to order a free window sticker that can be put in their storefront to make identification even easier.
Top Apps To Find Black Businesses
Many different apps can help you find black businesses, but for the sake of your shopping time, we’ve narrowed it down to just 2 to give you the best advantage of finding the right businesses for you.
Miiriya is an app dedicated to consumers looking to support black-owned businesses. Designed by Lamine Loco, the app gives the consumer a one-stop-shop for all your black-business products. The word Miiriya is a word from the African language of Bambara/Dioula which means “Thoughts” and “Ideas.” You can find the app in the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play App Store.
WeBuyBlack.com is a website directory dedicated to black-owned businesses. The site allows business owners to sell their products and consumers to buy them all in one place. The products on the site are all black-owned and they also cater to black culture. They also have a blog filled with great content geared toward black consumers.
Black-Owned Media & Influencers
Media companies like Radio One have dedicated a lot and time and energy to promoting black businesses. Many of them have directories that are tied directly into the community. Make sure you are listening to black radio to find deals and businesses you might not have known existed without local radio exposure. Also, look to your favorite black social media influencers. Some review and test black products and even have discount codes they promote on their socials.
A Comprehensive Guide To Buying Black During The Holidays was originally published on newsone.com