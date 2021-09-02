Melissa’s Pick Hit Is Mrs. Anita Wilson

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Anita Wilson is back with new music and “Still Alive” has been my Pick Hit of the week. Listen to the interview with Anita Wilson as she reveals the name of her new and upcoming project and shares the relationship that she and her husband have while doing this project together.

HERSTORY

Music Executive. Artist. Songwriter.

Ms. Anita Wilson has made contributions to the music industry since 2002 including nearly a decade as a member of Donald Lawrence & Company. Her legacy as a musical catalyst with a career rooted in timeless music has been established. Since emerging as a solo artist, Ms. Anita Wilson has garnered three GRAMMY nominations for albums: Worship Soul (2013), Vintage Worship (2015), Sunday Song (2018), and now presents Dance Soul (2020). Ms. Anita brings a classy and graceful presence, unique vocal styling, and heartfelt delivery to gospel and soul music genres. Her 2011 ballad, Speechless captures a soulful reverence for classic music which catapulted her towards recognition as a relevant and passionate creative. With influences from a variety of genres and a love for music planted at an early age, Anita brings a well-rounded approach to her musical endeavors.

Ms. Anita Wilson proudly owns the majority of her master recordings. As President and CEO of Reflection Media, Inc, Anita is quickly building a reputation as an astute business woman. Her ability to toggle between artist and executive has yielded unparalleled results in the studio and board room alike. Supporters rally around her approachable humility while executives remark at her business acumen and commitment to artist advocacy.

Anita has partnered with her best friend and husband, Rick Robinson to produce continuously relevant music. Together, they have co-written and co-produced all of Anita’s music. Anita’s family pursuits are complete with the parenting of their daughter Jolie.

