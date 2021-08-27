Melissa Wade
Melissa's Pick Hit Talk With Rufus Johnson "Thank You"

Many of you may know Rufus Johnson as one of the lead singers from the Stellar Award nominated Group G.I, lending his vocal skills to songs such as “Pray and Don’t Worry, I’m Ready and So Good. He is also a talented songwriter and producer.

Well, Rufus has embarked upon a solo career and I am glad to feature his first radio single, “Thank You” as my pick hit of the week.  Listen as I talk with Rufus about this single and his upcoming project as well as upcoming performances.
