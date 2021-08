Your List Of Upcoming Community Events

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Thank you for sharing your community events that are free and open to the public in efforts to assist those in need in our neighborhoods. Here are a list of upcoming events that was shared this week. To post your own event go to our community calendar or email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-one.com.

FRIDAY AUGUST 6 TH – 10AM LIFE INTERNATIONAL FOOD PANTRY WILL HAVE ITS FOOD GIVEAWAY AT THE HOLTON CAREER AND RESOURCE CENTER – 401 S. DRIVER ST. DURHAM. FOOD GIVEAWAYS WILL BE THE 1 ST AND 3 RD FRIDAYS OF EACH MONTH 10AM – 12NOON.

FRIDAY AUGUST 6TH – 1PM – 3PM – CONTACT LESS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY & FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT K.E. WHITE GRADUATE CENTER – 1704 WEEKSVILLE RD. ELIZABETH CITY, NC – CHILD MUST BE PRESENT TO RECEIVE SCHOOL SUPPLIES. (ITSDOABLE INC & QUALITY SOLUTIONS INC., FOOD BANK & MARKETING WITH A TWIST)

SAT AUGUST 7TH – 10AM – 2PM TURNING POINT CDC AND OASIS OF HOPE MINISTRIES PRESENTS COMMUNITY DAY – BACKPACK AND SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY WITH COMM. VENDORS, MUSIC, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, GAMES AND MORE… 2495 US HWY #1, 158 BUS. HENDERSON, NC FOR MORE INFO. 252-621-5190 OR WEBSITE: ORG

SATURDAY AUG. 7TH 10AM – 4PM. VICTORIOUS PRAISE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH IS PARTNERING WITH UNC HEALTH TO HOST A POP-UP CLINIC ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 7TH FROM 10:00AM – 4:00PM. THIS CLINIC WILL HAVE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS AVAILABLE TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ON COVID-19, THE DELTA VARIANT, VACCINES, AND INFORMATION ON SAFETY, INFERTILITY, AND EMERGENCY USE. THERE WILL ALSO BE PROFESSIONALS TO ADMINISTER THE CURRENTLY AVAILABLE COVID-19 VACCINES. GO TO VICTORIOUSPRAISE.ORG TO ATTEND EITHER THE Q&A SESSIONS, AND/OR RESERVE A SPOT FOR ONE OF THE VACCINES.

AUGUST 7 TH – BLACK VOTERS MATTER WILL CONDUCT AT COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENT FROM 10AM – 1:30PM. ST. AMBROSE EPISCOPAL CHURCH – 813 DARBY ST. RALEIGH, NC. FOOD VENDORS WILL SERVE FREE MEALS TO THE FIRST 100 PEOPLE, ALL THREE VACCINATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE, LIVE DJ, AND THE BLACK VOTERS MATTER VAN. IF INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING CALL THE CHURCH AT: 919-833-8055.

AUGUST 7TH 11AM – 12:30 CONTACTLESS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY & FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE HIGH SCHOOL – 5912 NC-43 PINETOPS, NC IN THE SCHOOL BUS PARKING LOT – CHILD MUST BE PRESENT TO RECEIVE SCHOOL SUPPLIES. (ITSDOABLE INC & QUALITY SOLUTIONS INC., FOOD BANK & MARKETING WITH A TWIST)

