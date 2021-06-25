Gabrielle And Dwayne Take Over The “Baby Business”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her for NBA Legend hubbie Dwayne Wade have ventured into the “baby business.”

In May they launched Shady Baby’ a children’s book inspired by their daughter Kaavia James. Now they have announced the launch of Proudly, a line of sustainable baby care products created for the needs of children of color. This company will provide a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

