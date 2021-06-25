Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gabrielle And Dwayne Take Over The “Baby Business”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images / Getty

Gabrielle Union and her for NBA Legend hubbie Dwayne Wade have ventured into the “baby business.”

In May they launched Shady Baby’ a children’s book inspired by their daughter Kaavia James. Now they have announced the launch of  Proudly, a line of sustainable baby care products created for the needs of children of color. This company will provide a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

Read more at source:  newbeauty.com

dwayne wade , Gabrielle Union , Proudly

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP
President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign
 3 days ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 4 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 5 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 5 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 5 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 7 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 7 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 7 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 7 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 8 months ago
11.11.20
Close