Freedom Ride 2021: Black Voters Matter Coming To Raleigh June 23rd {AUDIO}

Local
| 06.18.21
Black Voters Matter | Freedom Ride For Voting Rights!

Source: Provided: Black Voters Matter / Black Voters Matter

Listen as Latasha Brown talks with Foxy 107.1/104.3 as she calls on Raleigh to join Black Voters Matter Coming to Raleigh June 23rd for the Freedom Ride 2021

