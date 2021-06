Samson Logan is a recording artist, actor and producer who now adds author of “Breathe” to his many accomplishments. As a Billboard recording artist, Samson has had two top twenty hits Atmosphere and Future Anniversary and has performed and collaborated with stars across musical genres such as Gospel legend Shirley Caesar to rap stars like Tupac Shakur.

As an actor, Samson has starred in award winning film, television and stage productions such as Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman. In addition to producing music projects Samson has included film projects to the fold including co-producing and starring in the film “Breathe” which was lauded by top film festivals such as the ABFF and PAFF.