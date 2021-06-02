Local
Durham County Sheriff’s Office Job Fair

Raleigh Police Meet and Greet

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Raleigh

 

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a job fair on Thursday specifically for detention officer positions.

Vacancy are mainly from retirements but also with this being a challenging year in law enforcement due to COVID-19.

Detention officer positions will carry a base salary of $36,000 a year. That amount can grow if you’re military, a college graduate and once you complete academy work.

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they have 42 vacancies, the highest number he’s seen.

Read more at WRAL.com

Durham County Sheriff's Office , job fair

