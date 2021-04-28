Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” COVID-19 Vaccines And New Mask Mandates

Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined us this morning to give us the latest updates with the COVID-19 vaccines including growing concerns about safety and the J&J vaccines.  Also she shares information on the new CDC guidelines about wearing your face masks outside.

Listen in as she talks with Melissa today for “Working Mom Wednesdays”

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

@Melissa Wade , Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC , COVID-19 Vaccinations , Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 3 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 5 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close