“Working Mom Wednesday’s” COVID-19 Vaccines And New Mask Mandates

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined us this morning to give us the latest updates with the COVID-19 vaccines including growing concerns about safety and the J&J vaccines. Also she shares information on the new CDC guidelines about wearing your face masks outside.

Listen in as she talks with Melissa today for “Working Mom Wednesdays”

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web: http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media: @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

