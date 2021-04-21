CLOSE
NC Unarmed Father Of 10 Kids Killed By Police

US-POLICE-SHOOTING-PROTESTS-JUSTICE

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Wednesday morning a black man and resident in Elizabeth City, killed by a sheriff’s deputy while serving a warrant. Less than 24 hours after the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and  Ma’Khia Bryant who was shot by a cop in Columbus,Ohio.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified the officer that opened fire on Brown.

According to WAVY, the family of the victim described that the father of 10 children was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

It was reported that six to eight gunshots were heard, where Brown died on the scene. No word if he was the person receiving the warrant.

Reporter, Jason Marks on the scene, describes it as “very tense” and “lots of emotions”.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tom Wooten II conducted a press conference for updates on the situation

It isn’t clear if the officers were wearing active body cameras. The officer responsible for firing his service weapon, was placed on administrative leave.

Close