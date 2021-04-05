CLOSE
Durham Girls Soccer League

The Durham Girls Soccer League (DGSL) is offered during both the Fall and Spring for girls ages 6 to 13.

Please note that all participants, including spectators, will be held to the standards listed in our code of conduct.

For information, email Frank Sidoti or call 919-560-4355, ext. 27229.

Weather cancellation information: 919-560-4636 Press 4

Spring 2021

During these challenging times, the health and safety of our participants and staff are our top priority. At this time, DPR has decided to cancel the spring 2021 DGSL season. We will continue to monitor the status and risk factors of COVID-19 and will work to implement safe alternative programming. Please continue to check this webpage for updates. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and hope we can offer DGSL programming soon. MORE DETAILS HERE

