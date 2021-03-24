Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Making A Game Plan For Your Next Move

I'm great at welding

Source: AzmanL / Getty

 

Working moms…..  Is it time to move up and out?  If it’s time to make a move; a shift because of all the changes the pandemic has created… then listen to some great advice from our guest today.

Life Coach Dineen Merriweather joined us and talked with Melissa today about “Making a game plan for YOUR next move.”  Listen in ……

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Dineen Merriweather is a certified Integrative Wellness and Life Coach and her coaching promotes wellness in your mental, emotional, physical and spiritual systems.  She has assisted hundreds of women in identifying the gaps in their lives preventing them from realizing their dreams and goals.

Social Media
Facebook & Instagram: Dineen Merriweather
Free Discovery Call
Website
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC , Dineen Merriweather , life coach , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 2 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 4 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 4 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 4 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Close