CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Kirk Franklin is a 16-time Grammy Award-winner and now he’s new to the podcast game with his show, ‘Good Words With Kirk Franklin.’

The gospel and inspirational music legend chats with AV from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss his show, why he’s having these necessary conversations, the reactions to his Tiny Desk performance and why he may be intrigued by the idea of performing halftime at the Super Bowl or at a major HBCU rivalry game!

Watch the full interview above and check out Kirk’s new podcast wherever you stream podcasts.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Dishes On His New “Good Words” Podcast [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Watch: Kirk Franklin’s Joyous ‘Tiny Desk’ In Home Concert

Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 month ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 1 month ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 3 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 4 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 4 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 4 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close