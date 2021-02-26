CLOSE
Kirk Franklin Slayed ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert To Close Out Black History Month

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

New schoolers here is a Black History fact, old schoolers from the 70’s and 80’s, do you remember when there was just a Black History Day in some classrooms?  The Black History day when a whole lot of folks found out there was a Black National Anthem, and learned the first verse.  Although we have still not quite overcome, as 2020 was a clear awakening to those who didn’t know, at least we are not where we were as we know have the month of February dedicated as Black History Month.

Lift every voice and sing, Till earth and heaven ring, Ring with the harmonies of Liberty, Let our rejoicing rise, High as the listening skies, Let it resound loud as the rolling sea ♫

Do you remember that spine chilling moment when you first heard that harmonized?

Well to closeout Black History Month Gospel great Kirk Franklin and his choir gave everyone chills as they made ‘Melodies From Heaven’ rain down on social media with a ‘Tiny Desk’ concert on NPR.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Kirk Franklin Slayed 'Tiny Desk' Concert To Close Out Black History Month

