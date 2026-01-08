Listen Live
Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources

Dreamfest celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Dreamfest 2026 is a multi-day celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through art exhibitions, film screenings, community service, and cultural programming across Cary. The highlight is the Dreamfest Cultural Celebration on January 17 at the Cary Arts Center, featuring keynote speaker Rev. Jerome Gay, performances, family activities, and community engagement beginning at 5 p.m.

