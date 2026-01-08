Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources

Source: Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, / Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, Cultural Resources

MLK Dreamfest 2026 is a multi-day celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through art exhibitions, film screenings, community service, and cultural programming across Cary. The highlight is the Dreamfest Cultural Celebration on January 17 at the Cary Arts Center, featuring keynote speaker Rev. Jerome Gay, performances, family activities, and community engagement beginning at 5 p.m.