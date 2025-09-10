Listen Live
52nd Annual Conference of the Shirley Caesar Outreach Ministries

Mt. Calvary Word of Faith

DON’T MISS THE CONFERENCE OF THE YEAR!

Join us for the 52nd Annual Conference of the Shirley Caesar Outreach Ministries
📅 Monday, October 6 – Sunday, October 12, 2025
📍 Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church
3100 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC

For details, visit www.mtcalvarywordoffaith.org
or call 919-683-1161

