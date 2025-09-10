- Date/time: Oct 6 to Oct 12
- Venue: Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church
- Address: 3100 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://www.mtcalvarywordoffaith.org/
DON’T MISS THE CONFERENCE OF THE YEAR!
Join us for the 52nd Annual Conference of the Shirley Caesar Outreach Ministries
