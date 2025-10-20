🌸 The Upper Room Women’s Ministry Presents: Women’s Weekend 2025

- Date/time: Oct 23 to Oct 26
- Venue: Upper Room Church of God In Christ
- Web: https://upperroomgospel.org/events/
Theme: Positioned to See the Glory of God — Forever & Ever 📖 John 11:40
Join us for a powerful and uplifting Women’s Weekend at The Upper Room Church of God in Christ, October 23–26, 2025!
Experience four days of spiritual renewal, sisterhood, and empowerment through worship, word, and fellowship.
✨ Event Highlights:
Thursday, Oct. 23 – 7:30 PM | Evangelist Naomi Thomas
Friday, Oct. 24 – 7:30 PM | Evangelist Renee Winston
Saturday, Oct. 25 – 9:00 AM | Sister’s Day Out featuring Sister’s Talk Live
📍 Hilton Raleigh North Hills
Sunday, Oct. 26 – 11:00 AM | First Lady Pamela Wooden & Evangelist Crystal Amanchukwu
🕊️ Host Pastor: Bishop Patrick L. Wooden, Sr.
🕊️ First Lady: Pamela Wooden
CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION
Don’t miss this transformative weekend—come expecting to see the glory of God revealed!
More from The Light 103.9 FM