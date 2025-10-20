Listen Live
🌸 The Upper Room Women’s Ministry Presents: Women’s Weekend 2025

Upper Room

Theme: Positioned to See the Glory of God — Forever & Ever  📖 John 11:40

Join us for a powerful and uplifting Women’s Weekend at The Upper Room Church of God in Christ, October 23–26, 2025!

Experience four days of spiritual renewal, sisterhood, and empowerment through worship, word, and fellowship.

✨ Event Highlights:

Thursday, Oct. 23 – 7:30 PM | Evangelist Naomi Thomas

Friday, Oct. 24 – 7:30 PM | Evangelist Renee Winston

Saturday, Oct. 25 – 9:00 AM | Sister’s Day Out featuring Sister’s Talk Live

📍 Hilton Raleigh North Hills

Sunday, Oct. 26 – 11:00 AM | First Lady Pamela Wooden & Evangelist Crystal Amanchukwu

🕊️ Host Pastor: Bishop Patrick L. Wooden, Sr.

🕊️ First Lady: Pamela Wooden

Upper Room

Source: Upper Room / Upper Room COGIC

Don’t miss this transformative weekend—come expecting to see the glory of God revealed!

 

