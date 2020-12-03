CLOSE
NC Shop Cited For Not Requiring Customers To Wear Mask

Wendell General Store located in Wendell, NC,  got a few complaints about conflicting with Governor Cooper’s executive order. The sign displayed for the customers read, “We do not require masks”.

Regina Suzanne Harmon was cited for aiding and abetting the violation of the executive order after police conducted an investigation. Since then, the sign has been removed and Harmon hired an attorney.

Other stores in Wendell continue to follow the mandate and enforcing the CDC guidelines.

