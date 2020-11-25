“Working Mom Wednesday’s” How To Choose The Best Health Insurance

It’s enrollment time and the choices can be confusing… Listen as Cedilett Murillo joins us with great information and tips to help you find and choose the best plan for you and YOUR family.

Listen as she answers questions like:

What is the ACA? What is the Health Insurance Marketplace?

What’s the annual enrollment period and dealine?

Who shops for ACA coverage? Are CHILDREN covered?

What are my options?

How does subsidies work?

TIPS and RESOURCES

Cedilett Murillo became a team member with BCBSNC in 1998 as a Direct Sales Producer in Blue Cross NC’s Individual Sales Division. Cedilett assumed different roles within the Sales Division; assuming her present role as the Blue Cross NC Centers Manager for Blue Cross NC in October of 2019. In this role Cedilett has been given the opportunity to manage the operations of the Retail Centers that Blue Cross NC holds in Boone, Charlotte and Raleigh. These Retail Centers serve as a hub for the Blue Cross NC team to interact with their members as well as to discuss products and services to those who are seeking coverage. Understanding the current climate that we are experiencing, interactions are offered via phone, virtually, as well as face to face. The Retail Centers provide service to every line of business that is offered through Blue Cross NC. Sales Consultants are also onsite to share insight into the individual plans that are available to potential members. Cedilett is a proud graduate of Shaw University and North Carolina Central University with her B.A. in Psychology and M.A. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling respectively. When Cedilett is not sharing her time with her Blue Cross NC team, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She is a mother of one daughter, who is presently a Senior at UNC- Chapel Hill.

Please see below the resources you can use for more info on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Tips to get the most out of ACA open enrollment

How to shop for a health plan

A quick guide to the Health Insurance Marketplace

call: 888-275-7513 ext. 1 (Raleigh)

