Memorial Scheduled For Bishop Rance Allen

BET's Celebration Of Gospel - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The Final for Bishop Rance Lee Allen, Prelate of the Michigan Northwest Harvest Jurisdiction and “The Father of Contemporary Gospel Music” will be as follows:

 

PUBLIC VIEWING

Friday, November 13, 2020

Public Viewing 10:00AM – 4:00PM EST

 

New Bethel Bountiful Blessings Church Of God In Christ 801 Vance Stree – Bishop Rance Lee Allen Way Toledo, Ohio 43607

VIRTUAL CONCERT

Friday, November 13, 2020

“The Love Train Concert for the Preacher-man” 5:30PM-8:00PM EST

A SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE

Saturday, November 14, 2020 – 11:00 AM EST

Cornerstone Church

1520 Reynolds Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537

Bishop Rance Allen , Memoiral services

