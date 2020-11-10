Memorial Scheduled For Bishop Rance Allen

The Final for Bishop Rance Lee Allen, Prelate of the Michigan Northwest Harvest Jurisdiction and “The Father of Contemporary Gospel Music” will be as follows:

PUBLIC VIEWING

Friday, November 13, 2020

Public Viewing 10:00AM – 4:00PM EST

New Bethel Bountiful Blessings Church Of God In Christ 801 Vance Stree – Bishop Rance Lee Allen Way Toledo, Ohio 43607

VIRTUAL CONCERT

Friday, November 13, 2020

“The Love Train Concert for the Preacher-man” 5:30PM-8:00PM EST

A SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE

Saturday, November 14, 2020 – 11:00 AM EST

Cornerstone Church

1520 Reynolds Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: