Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak

Certain grocery stores around the country are calling a recall on onions due to a salmonella outbreak.
Thomson International recalled their red, yellow, and white onions that have been shipped across all 50 US states and Canada since May.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Ralph’s, and Giant Eagle have issued recalls on onions and foods that may have been affected like salad and deli foods. Onions have also been sold to restaurants, wholesalers, and other retail stores.
Since the outbreak, BCC.com stated the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported 85 citizens in 43 states have been hospitalized due to salmonella as of August 7. Canadian health officials have confirmed over 200 salmonella cases due to the onions imported from the US.
The infection can cause diarrhea, cramps, and fever that will appear between six hours to six days after exposure. Recovering from the bacteria can take up to four to seven days but in severe cases can spread from the intestines to other parts of the body.
“The FDA advises consumers sanitise any surfaces that may have come into contact with recalled onions, like refrigerators, storage bins, or cutting boards.”
SEE ALSO:
Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded Hallways Reports COVID Outbreak
Released! Teen Jailed For Not Doing Homework Is Freed And Taken Off Probation
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be Her ‘Major Contribution To The 2020 Race’
Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry
Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry
1. Outback Steakhouse Copycat Coconut Shrimp1 of 11
2. Creamy Parmesan Basil Shrimp2 of 11
3. Cilantro Lime Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa3 of 11
4. Thai Firecracker Shrimp4 of 11
5. Garlic Butter Shrimp & Grits5 of 11
6. Shrimp PoBoy6 of 11
7. Szechuan Shrimp7 of 11
8. Curry Shrimp8 of 11
9. Mango Jerk Shrimp9 of 11
10. Shrimp Fra Diavolo10 of 11
11. Drunken Shrimp Nachos11 of 11
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com