Scripture For The Week ” I Will Sing Praises To God”

Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,

Source: Festival of Praise – Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, K / Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

PSALM 146:2 (NKJV)

While I live I will praise the LORD; I will sing praises to my GOD while I have my being.

EXPLANATION:

This verse makes a personal statement of conviction to all who read it. A profound “I WILL” means my mind is made up and there’s no underlying current of doubt as long as I am living and in my right mind. Because of who God is and because of what he has and is doing in my life, it is with joy and jubilation that I make this commitment to praise God!

Scripture For The Week ” I Will Sing Praises To God”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Close