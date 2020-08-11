PSALM 146:2 (NKJV)

While I live I will praise the LORD; I will sing praises to my GOD while I have my being.

EXPLANATION: This verse makes a personal statement of conviction to all who read it. A profound “I WILL” means my mind is made up and there’s no underlying current of doubt as long as I am living and in my right mind. Because of who God is and because of what he has and is doing in my life, it is with joy and jubilation that I make this commitment to praise God!

Scripture For The Week ” I Will Sing Praises To God” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: