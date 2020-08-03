Brian McKnight Reveals Why ‘Exodus’ Is His Last Album, What It Was Like Recording With Kobe Bryant & More [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.03.20
Did you know Erica Campbell used to sing background for Brian McKnight? Small world! We learned this today when the R&B crooner called in to talk about his new album, Exodus. It’s his 20th and last release.

Don’t panic, though, R&B lovers. McKnight says he not retiring; Exodus is just his last album of original music. He thought 2020 was a good year to wrap up with his 20th album.

In the interview up top, Brian McKnight opened up about how his wife is his inspiration, what his favorite gospel song is and what it was like recording music with Kobe Bryant.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos

Brian McKnight has come a long way since releasing his first self-titled album in 1992. The R&B crooner has gone on to sell over 25 million albums worldwide, star in stage plays and television shows, host his own radio and TV shows and more. SEE ALSO: Brian McKnight Marries Longtime Girlfriend In Lavish Wedding [VIDEO] As we celebrate his birthday today (June 5), here's a look at his transition over the years — Brian McKnight then and now:

Brian McKnight Reveals Why 'Exodus' Is His Last Album, What It Was Like Recording With Kobe Bryant & More [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close