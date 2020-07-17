CLOSE
List Of Community Food Distributions

Urban League Food Drive

Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

Below is a list of food distribution sites for this weekend.

 

Friday  –       (7/17/20)  “Food Distribution”  @ World Overcomers –  2933 S. Miami Blvd.  at 4pm

Saturday  –   (7/18/20) “LUNCH ON US”  Grace Church of Durham –  12noon –
1pm at 1417 Cole Mill Rd.  Durham. Registration is required…
go to gracecod.org or call 919-908-6213 – Past. KT Lowery

