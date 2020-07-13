GRIFF’s Prayer For Entanglements & Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]

| 07.13.20
Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina’s “entanglement” went viral over the weekend after Jada brought herself to Red Table Talk along with Will Smith to clear up what happened in their relationship. Today though, GRIFF encouraged listeners not to get entangled in their entanglement and stay focused on issues like Breonna Taylor’s killers still walking free. 

