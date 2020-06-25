Faith Walking: Does God Throw Any Of Us Away? [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 06.25.20
Dismiss

People may hold you mistakes over your head and cancel you, but Jesus died on the cross for your value. The conditions of life are not an indication of God’s love for us. Don’t let your own condemnation bring you down. God is a redeemer! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Hear Erica Campbell’s full message up top!

RELATED NEWS: 

Faith Walking: Who Are You Walking With? [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Give God His Credit [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Does God Throw Any Of Us Away? [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 day ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close