Faith Walking: Does God Throw Any Of Us Away? [VIDEO]

People may hold you mistakes over your head and cancel you, but Jesus died on the cross for your value. The conditions of life are not an indication of God’s love for us. Don’t let your own condemnation bring you down. God is a redeemer!

