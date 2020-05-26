GRIFF doesn’t think people are praying for the president so in today’s prayer, so he sent a special one up today. Press play!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
SEE ALSO:
GRIFF’s Prayer For Animal Control Officers [VIDEO]
GRIFF’s Prayer For Funeral Home Workers [VIDEO]
GRIFF’s Prayer For Parents Who Don’t Put Masks On Their Kids [VIDEO]
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
GRIFF’s Prayer For The President [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: