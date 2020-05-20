Mr. Griffin: “I’m So About To Appreciate This Summer” [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.20.20
Considering the number of people who’ve been dying around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, GRIFF is especially grateful for his children.

Listen up top to hear why he’s excited to spend this summer with his babygirl.

