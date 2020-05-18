Once a week, GRIFF reads to young people to help new home schooling parents and to give them time to grab a quick lunch! As a parent, GRIFF understands that it’s important to read and he explains that to young children digitally. Catch today’s lesson up top!

#LunchAndLearn With GRIFF: “Are You My Mother?” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

