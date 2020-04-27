Ericaism: What Is The Will Of God? [VIDEO]

| 04.27.20
Romans 12:2 says “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”

God saves your soul, but saving your mind is your job. In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to renew your minds in the Word in different areas.

Close