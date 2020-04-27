Romans 12:2 says “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

God saves your soul, but saving your mind is your job. In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to renew your minds in the Word in different areas.

SEE ALSO:

Ericaism: Settle Your Mind And Rest [VIDEO]

Ericaism: Pressure & Trial Bring Out Good Things In Us [VIDEO]

Ericaism: Teach People How To Treat You [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: What Is The Will Of God? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: