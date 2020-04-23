NFL Draft Tonight, What To Expect

The NFL draft will happen tonight as usual… but that’s about all. Everything else as far as interview etc… will be monitored from each teams remote location to set social distancing guidelines. Here’s what else….

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the NFL to cancel all public events in the new home of the Raiders. Instead, teams will make their selections from remote locations after more than a month of remote scouting. In that sense, the 2020 NFL Draft will be an unprecedented event.

Dates : Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)

: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7) Start times : 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday)

: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday) TV channels : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live stream: ESPN app | NFL app | DAZN (in Canada)

source: sportsnews.com

