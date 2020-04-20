CLOSE
Michelle Obama Reads To The Kids

Starting today (Monday) former first lady Michelle Obama will entertain the kids (and You) during our “stay-at-home” time of COVID-19.

On Mondays with Michelle Obama, the former first lady will be reading her favorite children’s books online each Monday through May 11.

The first book in the series, presented by PBS Kids and Penguin Random House, will be “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler.

On April 27, Obama will read “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher and illustrator Greg Abbott. May 4 brings “Miss Maple’s Seeds,” by Eliza Wheeler, while May 11 brings the classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle.

Source: NJ.com

Michelle Obama , PBS Kids

