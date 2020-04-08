CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Thank You: Avanti ; Work State of NC

Avanti Yancey – 2 years - Work State of NC, Pelicans Health, Cros…Atlantic Homecare

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We want to take this time to thank you, Avanti for your service in the  Work State of NC, Pelicans Health, Crosadaile Village, and Atlantic Homecare for 2 years.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Trending Now:

Doctor Treating Covid-19 Patients Uses Viral Dance Videos On TikTok To Make People Smile

Yes, You Still Have To Get Your Car Inspected During The Pandemic

Social Distancing Skincare: 5 Clay Face Masks To Whip Your Face Into Shape

Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO THE FOXY 107.1/104.3 HOMEPAGE

 

Thank You: Avanti ; Work State of NC  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 6 days ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 week ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close