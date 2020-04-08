CLOSE
Yes, You Still Have To Get Your Car Inspected During The Pandemic

Well, here’s something you probably haven’t been thinking about since you haven’t been driving. You still need to get your car inspected! The DMV says it doesn’t have the legal authority to extend registration expiration dates.

 

 

He put on a ring on! Rapper Young Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, Jeezy was planning to pop the question during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trip was cancelled, but Jeezy wouldn't be detoured. He planned a romantic Vietnamese proposal at home. “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B-qBAc1hFvm/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B-pW8UDpVaf/ Jeannie's ring is reportedly cost around 150K based off estimations from jeweler Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut. "Her ring looks like a gorgeous 4-5ct marquise cut diamond set in a thicker pave diamond setting featuring a tiny emerald in her band," Landau told E! News. Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since 2018. The duo instantly became a favorite among celebrity power couples. Not only do they seem to genuinely enjoy one another's company, they are fashion forward as a unit. From the moment the officially announced their relationship in all-white matching outfits, they've been slaying their way to the alter.

 

