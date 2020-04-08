We’re all waiting to find out when we get back to normal. Mark McClellan, director of the Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University who served as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the SARS outbreak in 2003, says there are 4 things that need to happen.
Those things are:
- Hospitals must be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization without resorting to crisis standards of care.
- A state needs to be able to test at least everyone who has symptoms.
- A state must be able to monitor all confirmed cases and their contacts.
- A continuous reduction in cases needs to last at least 14 days.
#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death
10 photos Launch gallery
#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death
1. @MoreOfNioby1 of 10
2. @NeeShelll2 of 10
3. @Urs23_Truly3 of 10
4. @HendrixModell4 of 10
5. @VibesOfAliciaNicole_5 of 10
6. @QuayTheStar6 of 10
7. @KennieFlakka7 of 10
8. @ShayMoney_Hussle8 of 10
9. @SimplyMontoya9 of 10
10. @_SheIsChanelle10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
A Duke Expert Says There Are 4 Things That Need To Happen Before We Get Back To “Normal” was originally published on foxync.com