A Duke Expert Says There Are 4 Things That Need To Happen Before We Get Back To “Normal”

#TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

[caption id="attachment_3100590" align="aligncenter" width="884"] Source: @NeeShelll / Instagram[/caption] As #TheMarathonContinues, we remember the legacy rapper, father and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle left behind through music, culture and fashion. Following his death, sales for his clothing line The Marathon Clothing spiked, shutting down the online store and making many of the items hot ticket items. Nipsey's life was taken right in front his Marathon store, which was located in the heart of Crenshaw Boulevard. Before his untimely passing, Hussle was also working on a collection with PUMA. Lauren London worked to later release the PUMA x The Marathon Continues collaboration, starring in the commerical. On the one year anniversary of Nip’s passing, we highlight dope women on social media sporting The Marathon Clothing line - or any custom Nip-inspired pieces - as they pay their respects to the fallen hero of Crenshaw. Did we mention that the site has 20% off?