How Marvin Sapp Has Been Spending Time Social-Distancing [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 03.26.20
Marvin Sapp has been enjoying time with his family in quarantine. Today he called in to discuss how he’s been using the time to work on personal projects, check-in with his congregation and connect more with his family. He also shared a few words of encouragement during the COVID-19 crisis. 

