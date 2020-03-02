What You Need To Know About Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day.

This primary election period is where voters will choose party nominees to advance to the November general election.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You don’t need photo identification to vote, despite a state law that says you do, because that law is on hold while the courts sort out multiple lawsuits.

To find your polling place, check your voter registration card, or the State Board of Elections website.

Find out more at source WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: