CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

What You Need To Know About Election Day

My Vote My Vision Super Tuesday 2016

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

 

Tuesday is Election Day.

This primary election period is where voters will choose party nominees to advance to the November general election.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You don’t need photo identification to vote, despite a state law that says you do, because that law is on hold while the courts sort out multiple lawsuits.

To find your polling place, check your voter registration card, or the State Board of Elections website.

Find out more at source  WRAL.com

election day , polling sites , State Board of Elections

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 3 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 4 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 4 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 4 weeks ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close