CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Is Your Teen Interested In How Local Government Works?

Reading in the office

Source: Todor Tsvetkov / Getty

Teen Morrisville 101 is an annual citizen’s academy for teens interested in local government, specifically in Morrisville. This is a free program for youth in grades 9-12. The program will be held after school hours,

from 4 – 6 p.m. once a week for four weeks, and will take place at Morrisville Town Hall, located at 100 Town Hall Drive. While the program is open to all high school students, preference will be given to those who live in Morrisville.

What’s in it for you?

  • A “behind-the-scenes” look at how local government works, specifically in Morrisville.
  • A better understanding of what it takes to be a civil servant with a close up look at different career options in local government.
  • A chance to get a hands-on approach to learning through group activities like designing a park and presenting at a mock Town Council meeting.
  • A great opportunity to talk to local government employees about what they do every day for the citizens in Morrisville.
  • The class is packed with activities and information, and is perfect for high school students interested in pursuing a career in government, or are just looking for more insight into what it takes to run a town!

Click here to register!

2020 Teen Morrisville 101 Dates

Session 1

Wednesday, May 6

4-6 p.m.

Session 2

Wednesday, May 13

4-6 p.m.

Session 3

Wednesday, May 20

4-6 p.m.

Session 4

Wednesday, May 27

4-6 p.m.

Graduation (held at the Morrisville Town Council Meeting)

Tuesday, June 9 or Tuesday, June 23 – 6 p.m.

 

Beyonce Kobe Bryant Tribute

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

15 photos Launch gallery

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

Continue reading #MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

[caption id="attachment_3074944" align="alignleft" width="829"] Source: LA Lakers / Via youtube.com / LA Lakers / Via youtube.com[/caption] Today (Feb. 24), hasn't been an easy day. First off, for many us, there has been too much death in recent weeks. This morning, we lost Hidden Figures hero Katherine Johnson, over the weekend iconic chef and former model B. Smith and last week Good Times star Ja'net Dubois. That, and last month Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people. Today, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, there was a special ceremony celebrating their lives that was not only inspirational but also heartbreaking. While many friends, colleagues and even wife and mother Vanessa Bryant took to the stage to honor these precious lives that were taken from us too soon, folks such as Beyoncé, Ciara and J-Lo made a quiet statement—with their nail art. Queen Bey, dressed in the Lakers' iconic colors, opened the tribute singing "Halo," from her 2008 album I Am... Sasha Fierce and "XO" from her 2013 Beyonce album. "I'm here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs," she said, https://twitter.com/FOXSports/status/1232012861330714624?s=20 Just beautiful! If you zoom in you can see that her purple nails had Kobe and Gianna spelled out in gold: https://twitter.com/_Jamna_/status/1232041698651496449?s=20 https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1232056925199589376?s=20 https://twitter.com/peebabi/status/1232020734152671232?s=20 Also this: https://twitter.com/Power106LA/status/1232100663410057216?s=20 Bey wasn't alone, Ciara also showed her support. "Rest In Paradise Angels #KobeGiGi," the expectant mother wrote on Twitter on Monday, donning a beautiful set of nails with their names painted in gold glitter on the inside of her nails. https://twitter.com/ciara/status/1231994418493718529?s=20 Jennifer Lopez, who is also friends with Vanessa, joined in to honor the duo as well. According to Hola, "the Puerto Rican star crafted a nude polish with sparkles with numbers ‘2’ for Gianna and ‘24’ for Kobe." https://twitter.com/JLo/status/1232002345111891968?s=20 Celebs are not the only ones who are showing their love with something as simple as nail art. Take a look at some of our favorite #MambaForever designs:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Is Your Teen Interested In How Local Government Works?  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 4 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close