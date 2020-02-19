WOMEN ON THE MOVE LUNCHEON TO HONOR “WOMAN OF THE YEAR” MS. XERNONA CLAYTON

(Black PR Wire) ORLANDO, FL – ONYX Magazine’s will host its fifth annual Women on the Move (WOTM), with Founding Member Orlando Health, to recognize Florida’s most impactful and influential black women, the International Woman on the Move, and the Woman of the Year, during an awards luncheon on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Alfond Inn in Winter Park, Fla.

“The event will fete leading black women spanning a range of business and industry,” said Richard “Rich” E. Black, ONYX Magazine’s publisher, CEO and editor-in-chief. “In the spirit of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, these 21 women each exhibit boundless faith, servant leadership and play critical roles in the stellar success of their respective organizations in public and private sectors, higher education, healthcare and nonprofits.”

WOTM will give a special Woman of the Year salute to Xernona Clayton, the founder, president and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation, Inc., and creator and executive producer of the Foundation’s Trumpet Awards. Clayton began her television career in 1967 and became the South’s first black person to have her own television show. In 1965, she accepted a position with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and worked closely with the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Clayton also traveled extensively with Coretta Scott King on her nationwide concert tours.

The International Woman on the Move is Dame Constance Mitcham, an attorney from St. Kitts and Nevis, who received her title from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

New this year is the Community Impact Award, which will be presented to a woman-led organization that has made significant strides in moving business and community forward. Black Business Investment Fund Florida is a community development financial institution driven to help Florida businesses thrive by providing loan capital alongside business development training. The president and CEO is Inez Long.

The WOTM keynote speaker is Gayle Andrews, the president of Andrews Plus, and a corporate and political media consultant who has brought a diverse array of experiences to the world of journalism, media consulting and mass persuasion. Her vast broadcast career includes serving as an on-air news/producer of Florida and capital news; communications director for the Florida Democratic Party and press secretary to Senate President Gwen Margolis.

A kickoff to celebrate Women’s History Month, WOTM keeps the month’s theme “Valiant Women of the Vote,” and will stress the importance of women standing together for our communities while recognizing women who have shattered the glass ceiling in their professions and persevered against all odds. This year’s WOTM leaders are Chair Deidre Parker, the president, Parker Realty Group, Co-chair Nancy Port Schwalb, the president of Schwalb Public Relations, and the WOTM Committee.

