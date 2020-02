Meteorologists are now saying we could get more snow than originally predicted. As the front gets closer to our area meteorologist are better able to gauge on just how much winter weather we will receive.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker forecasts that much of the viewing area will see snow Thursday afternoon. How much you’ll see depends on where you are.

Some areas could see as much as 6 inches according to certain models. Check out more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: