Hip-Hop Artist Lecrae Join the Dynamic Lineup at the 2020 Better Man Event

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Coming on the heels of a year of explosive growth at its first arena venue, The Better Man Event now in its 16th year announced today Mariano Rivera, Lecrae, Rev. Sammy Rodriguez and Jonnie W. all will take the BME 2020 stage at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. on Saturday May 16th. The new venue offers growth for over 9,000 attendees and will have a pre-event tailgate party that will feature a 5-man stunt motorbike show included in the price of admission.

Thousands of men were equipped, encouraged and engaged in what it means to be better in every area of their lives – 2019 speakers included Evander Holyfield, Journey’s Jonathan Cain, Hobby Lobby Founder David Green, KORN’s Brian “Head” Welch, UCF Quarterback McKenzie Milton and Rev. Anthony Thompson. The men packed out Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida at the 15th annual Better Man Event on April 13, 2019.

7,500 men were encouraged to “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey’s Jonathan Cain on keys and KORN’s Brian “Head” Welch on electric guitar in a creative version of the hit Journey song that electrified the arena on April 13, 2019.

“We are so excited for the 2020 event at Silver Spurs Arena and these amazing men who have agreed to join us on stage to equip, encourage and engage us with what it truly means to be better – better husbands, fathers, sons, friends and co-workers,” said Brian Buckley, Founder and CEO, Better Man Event. “It’s a dream team of a speaker and performer line up and our theme for this year is that as men we are truly “Better Together”. Every guy needs other men in their lives encouraging them and pointing them towards Jesus who by His power enables us to be better,” continued Buckley.

2020 Better Man Event speakers:

Mariano Rivera – New York Yankees, Hall of Fame Pitcher

– New York Yankees, Hall of Fame Pitcher Lecrae – Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Artist

– Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Artist Rev. Sammy Rodriguez – Pastor, Author, Movie Producer

– Pastor, Author, Movie Producer Jonnie W. – Comedian, Joke Teller Music Maker

