WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The Rock, Rocky Johnson Dead At 75

Wrestling legend “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died. WWE Confirmed his death on its website. Johnson, born Wayde Douglas Bowles started his career in the mid-1960s but his time in the then WWWF is where he made history. Johnson, along with his tag team partner fellow black wrestler Tony Atlas became the first black champions in  WWWF/WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.

In 2008, Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son, The Rock who of course went on to have a pretty successful career in wrestling himself.

Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson was 75 years old.

