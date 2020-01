Earlier this month Tamela told fans that she’s 50 pounds lighter and “feeling amazing.” So she went to social media to share her blessing.

Tamela is part of Oprah 2020 Vision Tour with Weight Watchers as she made an appearance in Fort Lauderdale.

Tamela is also an ambassador for the Oprah backed program that’s promoting their #WellnessThatWorks initiative to encourage a program around an overall healthy lifestyle and not solely around weight reduction.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: