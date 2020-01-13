Here’s Your NFL Championship Results And Schedule

After a full weekend of football, the NFL Championship games and players have now been determined. Here’s a list and schedule of results from the weekend and what is yet to come.

Weekend game results:

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 1 49ers 27-10 over No. 6 Vikings

No. 6 Titans 28-12 over No. 1 Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 2 Chiefs 51-31 over No. 4 Texans

No. 2 Packers 28-23 over No. 5 Seahawks

Upcoming NFL Championship Sunday:

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship

Titans at Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship

Packers at 49ers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

Titans/Chiefs vs. Packers/49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: