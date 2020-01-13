Here’s Your NFL Championship Results And Schedule

After a full weekend of football, the NFL Championship games and players have now been determined. Here’s a list and schedule of results from the weekend and what is yet to come.
Weekend game results:
Saturday, Jan. 11
No. 1 49ers 27-10 over No. 6 Vikings
No. 6 Titans 28-12 over No. 1 Ravens
Sunday, Jan. 12
No. 2 Chiefs 51-31 over No. 4 Texans
No. 2 Packers 28-23 over No. 5 Seahawks
Upcoming NFL Championship Sunday:
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC Championship
Titans at Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
NFC Championship
Packers at 49ers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)
Super Bowl LIV
Sunday, Feb. 2
Titans/Chiefs vs. Packers/49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
