Ericaism: God Doesn’t Have Any Orphans [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 12.16.19
A lot of times we have an orphan mentality because we think we’ve done something to earn God’s love, but you’re not an orphan just because you messed up. God still loves you and He’s waiting on you to receive His love and realize He already loves you more than you can imagine.

Press play up top to hear Erica Campbell’s Ericaism of the day. 

