6 Surprisingly Fun Things To Do When Spending The Holidays Alone

Sometimes due to circumstances beyond your control, spending the holidays with your family is just not an option. As millenials, that’s a hard pill to swallow. You’re so use to the tradition of being back home with your loved ones that even thought of spending Christmas alone can send you into a dark spiral.

It doesn’t help that the media pushes the idea of being with family for the holidays down our throats. You know the infamous saying like “Family is everything!”, or the popular George Burns quote, “Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” But what if you live on the other side of the country? Or you don’t have the funds to return home to your family this year. Or what if you just simply don’t like your family?

There are many reasons that folks end up having to spend the holidays alone. But don’t fret! Believe it or not, you’re not alone in being alone. One Tweeter even sent out an invitation to fellow holiday loners, writing, “If you are spending the Christmas eve alone in the city away from your family, you are welcome to join me at my table in the cafe of the Grand Regal Hotel… Let’s celebrate together.”

Praying for those with no family, a broken family, or a broken heart this holiday season. You are loved & not alone. — meesh (@meeshajainna) November 28, 2019

The holiday feels will definitely try to creep in and make you feel like you can’t enjoy the holiday without the company of your loved ones. But quite the contrary. There are lots of fun ways to keep the yuletide vibes going while spending Christmas alone. Hit the flip for solo dolo holiday ideas.

