Triangle Residents Organize Relief Efforts For Bahamas Victims

Puerto Rico In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Maria

Jackie Rigby-Crawford has been touched by the devastation in the Bahamas because although she might be living in Wake Forest, she grew up in the Bahamas. She was born in Nassau and raised in Freeport.

So Rigby-Crawford is partnering with others in Wake County to do something for her homeland.

The plan is to load up at least one 18-wheeler with supplies in the next 10 days. The National Emergency Management Agency says there’s a dire need for things such as bottled water, tents, hygiene kits and non-perishable items.

“There are people there that don’t have anywhere to sleep, there are people that don’t have food to eat: there is a desperate need,” said Crawford-Rigby.

You can donate supplies to the salon at 918 Rock Quarry Road as well as to the Wake County Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest off of East Holding Avenue.

Organizers want to send the 18-wheeler down to Miami in about 10 days so they can ship to the Bahamas as quickly as possible.

Read the full story from source  ABC11.com

 

Bahamas relief efforts , Hurricane Dorian , Jackie Rigby-Crawford

